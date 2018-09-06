PA Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov are the suspects, though police say these are likely to be fake names

Leaders of the US, France, Germany and Canada have said they have “full confidence” in the UK’s conclusion that the two Salisbury poisoning suspects were members of Russia’s GRU intelligence service.

The nations issued a joint statement on Thursday afternoon, in which they also said the operation was “almost certainly” approved at a senior level of the Moscow government.

The statement sees Theresa May, Emmanuel Macron, Angela Merkel, Justin Trudeau and Donald Trump “reiterate our outrage at the use of a chemical nerve agent, known as Novichok”.

It says: “We welcome the progress made in the investigation into the poisoning of Sergei and Yulia Skripal, and take note of the attempted murder charges brought yesterday against two suspects.

“We commend the work of the UK police and all those involved in this investigation.

“We also note the UK’s analysis, independently verified by the OPCW, that the exact same chemical nerve agent was used in the poisoning of Dawn Sturgess and Charles Rowley as was used in the poisoning of the Skripals.

“We urge Russia to provide full disclosure of its Novichok programme to the OPCW.

“And we encourage those with information about the attack in Salisbury on March 4, as well as the further poisoning in Amesbury, to come forward to the UK authorities.

“We have full confidence in the British assessment that the two suspects were officers from the Russian military intelligence service, also known as the GRU, and that this operation was almost certainly approved at a senior government level.

“We have already taken action together to disrupt the activities of the GRU through the largest ever collective expulsion of undeclared intelligence officers.”