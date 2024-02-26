The Owner Of The Real-Life Saltburn Estate Has 1 Big Complaint About The Film's Success

Barry Keoghan as seen in Saltburn Amazon Prime

The owner of the real-life Saltburn estate has admitted he’s not exactly happy about the interest in his property generated by the film’ success.

Back in 2022, Charles Stopford Sackville granted permission for Emerald Fennell to film her divisive film at his country home, Drayton House in Northamptonshire.

However, he seemingly didn’t realise quite how much Saltburn would blow up – and in recent weeks, the property has attracted tourists and TikTokers trying to shoot on the grounds, prompting Charles to up his security.

“I never envisaged the amount of interest there would be,” he told the Daily Mail. “It’s quite weird. I don’t take it as flattering.

“How would you feel if people were taking pictures outside your house?”

Charles added: “I’d prefer the interest to blow over but I can’t make it blow over.”

Barry Keoghan outside the estate in Saltburn

But Charles isn’t the only one whose home has wound up attracting a wave of attention after being featured in a film.

The residents of Shere, Surrey find themselves inundated with tourists every year, much to their chagrin, as it was previously the location of the festive rom-com The Holiday, as well as being featured in certain scenes of Bridget Jones’s Diary.

One villager told The Sun last year: “It’s become so bad now that we want to move, which is such a shame as it’s a beautiful village, with lots of lovely walks around it, but the invasion is just too much.”