Emerald Fennell Reveals The Important Detail In Saltburn's Credits Most Of Us Probably Missed

Saltburn is one of the most talked-about films of the past year Prime Video

Saltburn director Emerald Fennell has opened up about a small-but-important detail in the film’s credits that most of us probably didn’t even notice.

During a new interview with W magazine, the Oscar winner spoke about inequality within the film industry, enthusing that Saltburn is the first English film to “achieve gender balance” behind the scenes, with an even split of men and women within the film’s crew.

Advertisement

Emerald also pointed out that among those thanked in Saltburn’s credit is Zelda Perkins – a former employee of Harvey Weinstein who broke a non-disclosure agreement when she spoke to journalists about the former film producer and convicted rapist’s past abuse, beginning what eventually became the #MeToo movement.

Explaining why she chose to include Perkins’ name in the credits of her film, the Promising Young Woman filmmaker told W: “I truly believe that she and all the women alongside her gave all of us the power not to be fucked with in the same way.”

Emerald Fennell at a Baftas party Scott Garfitt via Getty Images

Following the rise of the #MeToo movement, Perkins became a campaigner against the use of non-disclosure agreements.

Advertisement

She was also portrayed by Samantha Morton in the 2022 drama She Said, which depicted the New York Times’ investigations into Weinstein’s past conduct.

Samantha Morton and Zoe Kazan in She Said Universal Pictures/Moviestore/Shutterstock

The ceremony also featured a special musical performance inspired by Emerald’s hit film.