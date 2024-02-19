Saltburn's Emerald Fennell Is Brilliantly Unapologetic When Asked Who She's Rooting For At The Baftas

Emerald Fennell on the Baftas red carpet ADRIAN DENNIS via Getty Images

Saltburn director Emerald Fennell had a brilliant response when asked who had her backing at this year’s Baftas.

Going into Sunday night’s ceremony, Emerald’s divisive film was up for four awards, including Outstanding British Film and individual acting nods for cast members Barry Keoghan, Rosamund Pike and Jacob Elordi.

The BBC’s Baftas broadcast began with a montage of guests being interviewed on the red carpet, and before the ceremony had even begun, Emerald had already raised a smile with her unapologetic declaration.

“I’m not made of stone,” she said. “I’m rooting for… me.”

Get me some Emerald Fennell energy #BAFTAs pic.twitter.com/qlHdSjso13 — Anita Singh (@anitathetweeter) February 18, 2024

And yes – this is, indeed, the energy we’ll be carrying into the week ahead.

While Saltburn may not have ended up winning any of the Baftas it was nominated for, the film did get its own moment to shine during the ceremony, when Sophie Ellis-Bextor gave a stellar performance of her hit Murder On The Dancefloor.

The track has been enjoying a resurgence off the back of Saltburn’s success, after being featured prominently in the film’s final scene, and is still sitting at number two in the UK singles chart, the same position it peaked at when it was first released more than 20 years ago.

Oppenheimer was the big winner at the 2024 Baftas, taking home five of the 13 awards it was nominated for, including Best Picture, Best Director for Christoper Nolan and awards for cast members Cillian Murphy and Robert Downey Jr.