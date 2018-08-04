Detectives searching for missing midwife Samantha Eastwood have found a body, police have said.

The discovery was made at about midday on Saturday within the police cordon in place near to Caverswall.

A 32-year-old man who had previously been arrested by Staffordshire Police in connection with the 28-year-old’s disappearance has been re-arrested on suspicion of murder.

The force said two other men, aged 28 and 60, have been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Detective Superintendent Simon Duffy from the force’s Major and Organised Crime Department said: “The discovery today is not what anyone wanted, and this is now a homicide investigation.”