Children named Emily and Joshua are most likely to be at the top of Father Christmas’ “nice” list this Christmas, while those named Louise and Tom come out top on the “naughty” list.
The tongue-in-cheek lists, compiled by School Stickers, were pulled together by analysing the names of 36,262 pupils who received 1,729,822 rewards this year – and looking at who had the most and least reward stickers.
“As we say each year, our annual ‘Santa’s Naughty and Nice list’ is just a bit of festive fun, and not to be taken seriously,” said Neil Hodges, managing director of School Stickers. “There are plenty of Louises and Toms who are perfect little angels, along with many Emilys and Joshuas who are nothing but trouble.”
Hodges added: “All schools reward differently, with some giving out hundreds, and some thousands of rewards. Anyone who thinks this list is accurate must have had too much Eggnog.”
Alright, alright – we know it’s a bit of fun, but we’re still obsessed with checking if our names are on the lists.
Girls on the nice list:
Emily
Chloe
Sophie
Olivia
Ellie
Grace
Amelia
Jessica
Megan
Ella
Girls on the naughty list:
Louise
Faye
Kayleigh
Mollie
Harriet
Gabrielle
Kate
Isobel
Naomi
Yasmin.
Boys on the nice list:
Joshua
Thomas
Jack
Oliver
James
Harry
Ben
Daniel
Ethan
Charlie
Boys on the naughty list:
Tom
Alexander
Jake
Sam
Michael
Liam
David
Kyle
Tyler
Jamie.