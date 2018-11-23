Children named Emily and Joshua are most likely to be at the top of Father Christmas’ “nice” list this Christmas, while those named Louise and Tom come out top on the “naughty” list.

The tongue-in-cheek lists, compiled by School Stickers, were pulled together by analysing the names of 36,262 pupils who received 1,729,822 rewards this year – and looking at who had the most and least reward stickers.

“As we say each year, our annual ‘Santa’s Naughty and Nice list’ is just a bit of festive fun, and not to be taken seriously,” said Neil Hodges, managing director of School Stickers. “There are plenty of Louises and Toms who are perfect little angels, along with many Emilys and Joshuas who are nothing but trouble.”