Santa's Lists Of 'Naughty' And 'Nice' Children's Names Revealed Before Christmas

We know it's a bit of fun (but is *your* name on there?)

Children named Emily and Joshua are most likely to be at the top of Father Christmas’ “nice” list this Christmas, while those named Louise and Tom come out top on the “naughty” list.

The tongue-in-cheek lists, compiled by School Stickers, were pulled together by analysing the names of 36,262 pupils who received 1,729,822 rewards this year – and looking at who had the most and least reward stickers. 

“As we say each year, our annual ‘Santa’s Naughty and Nice list’ is just a bit of festive fun, and not to be taken seriously,” said Neil Hodges, managing director of School Stickers. “There are plenty of Louises and Toms who are perfect little angels, along with many Emilys and Joshuas who are nothing but trouble.”

Hodges added: “All schools reward differently, with some giving out hundreds, and some thousands of rewards. Anyone who thinks this list is accurate must have had too much Eggnog.”

Alright, alright – we know it’s a bit of fun, but we’re still obsessed with checking if our names are on the lists. 

Girls on the nice list:

Emily

Chloe

Sophie

Olivia

Ellie

Grace

Amelia

Jessica

Megan

Ella

Girls on the naughty list:

Louise

Faye

Kayleigh

Mollie

Harriet

Gabrielle

Kate

Isobel

Naomi

Yasmin.

Boys on the nice list:

Joshua

Thomas

Jack

Oliver

James

Harry

Ben

Daniel

Ethan

Charlie

Boys on the naughty list:

Tom

Alexander

Jake

Sam

Michael

Liam

David

Kyle

Tyler

Jamie.

