A top North Yorkshire police chief has retracted his advice to women to be more “streetwise” following the harrowing murder of Sarah Everard.

Philip Allott, elected as Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner for North Yorkshire in May, told BBC Radio on Friday: “So women, first of all, need to be streetwise about when they can be arrested and when they can’t be arrested.”

Discussing how then-serving police officer Wayne Couzens showed Everard his police ID badge, put her under false arrest with handcuffs before raping and murdering her, Allott said: “She should never have been arrested and submitted to that.

“Perhaps women need to consider in terms of the legal process to just learn a bit about that legal process.”

At 4pm the same day, he tweeted: “I would like to wholeheartedly apologise for my comments on BBC Radio York earlier today, which I realised have been insensitive and wish to retract them in full.”