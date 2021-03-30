Watchdog Exonerates Police Over Sarah Everard Protest – After Speaking Only To Police

Kristian Buus via In Pictures via Getty Images A review by HMICFRS found officers “did not act inappropriately or in a heavy-handed manner” at the Clapham Common vigil on March 13.

A watchdog that has supported the Metropolitan Police over its controversial handling of the Sarah Everard vigil did not include any accounts of the event from people outside the force.

A review by Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services (HMICFRS) published on Tuesday found officers “did not act inappropriately or in a heavy-handed manner” at the Clapham Common vigil on March 13.

The Met came under fire for its handling of the south London event, with officers accused of “grabbing and manhandling” women during clashes with the crowd.

While the vigil was largely peaceful, scuffles broke out at the front of a crowd of hundreds as police surrounded a bandstand covered in floral tributes to the 33-year-old. At one stage, male officers could be seen grabbing hold of several women before leading them away in handcuffs, to shouts and screams from onlookers.

But the review by HMICFRS, commissioned by home secretary Priti Patel, concluded the police “acted appropriately” and that the evidence was “clear” that officers “did their level best to peacefully disperse the crowd”.

The report adds: “When the decision to ‘move to enforcement’ was made, our review found nothing to suggest that officers acted inappropriately or in a heavy-handed manner. In fact, we found evidence of patience and professionalism during engagement prior to, during and after arrest.”

Yet despite claiming to “gather a wide range of views and perspectives”, the review does not include any accounts of the event from people present at the scene who were not members of the Met Police itself.

More than 30 interviews were conducted by the inspection team “with police officers at various levels of seniority, the RTS [Reclaim These Streets] organisers, politicians and officials in central and local government”, but no interviews were made with members of the public or Sisters Uncut, the organisation that led the Sarah Everard vigil.

“To help us form an independent view of what happened over the following hours, we examined body-worn video, officers’ statements and other material,” the report says.

“We are confident that we reviewed enough material to enable us to form a reliable view.”

HMICFRS has been contacted for comment.

Reclaim These Streets – which had originally organised the vigil before cancelling blaming a “lack of constructive engagement from the Metropolitan Police” – described the report’s findings as “disappointing”.

In a statement on Twitter, the group said the inquiry was “not representative of our experience with senior Met officials” and claimed it demonstrated “institutional sexism running through the force”.