Sarah Everard: Thousands Set To Attend Reclaim These Streets Vigil

Thousands of people are set to attend a Reclaim These Streets vigil in the wake of Sarah Everard’s disappearance and suspected murder.

More than 3,400 people have responded to an event set up on Facebook for the vigil, with posters shared widely on other social media platforms.

Several other events have emerged in different parts of the capital, as well as in cities such as Cardiff and Oxford.

Everard’s disappearance, and the later developments of the case including the arrest of a serving Met Police officer for murder and the discovery of human remains, sparked an outpouring of stories from women – not just in London but across the nation – who have experienced violence and harassment.

Thousands of women have also written and shared tweets describing the methods they’ve been forced to use simply to feel safe walking alone.

Many have described being unable to wear headphones, holding keys between their fingers, noting the registration plates of cars and taxis and calling friends to let them know they got home safely.