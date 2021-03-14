Labour To Oppose Government Crackdown On Protests In Monday Vote

Labour will oppose proposed laws to crack down on protests in a Commons vote on Monday amid widespread anger of the police handling of a vigil in memory of Sarah Everard.

Shadow home secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds said images of women being held on the ground by officers “should be a red warning light that the UK government should not be rushing through divisive laws to crack down on the right to protest”.

The party had previously planned to abstain on the legislation by Thomas-Symonds said: “Labour will be voting against the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill”.