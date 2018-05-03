Sarah Huckabee Sanders Says She Learned About Trump's Stormy Daniels Repayment From Giuliani's Interview

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders has claimed the first she knew of Donald Trump repaying his lawyer for a $130,000 payment to an adult film star was when Rudy Giuliani revealed it on Wednesday night.

On Fox News, the former New York City Mayor made the bombshell revelation about the payment to Stormy Daniels prior to the 2016 presidential election.

The news directly contradicted Trump’s statements last month that he had no knowledge that Cohen had paid Daniels, and the White House also denied that the President had any financial involvement.

On Thursday, Huckabee Sanders faced a bruising round of questions relating to what she knew about the arrangement.

“The first awareness I had was during the interview last night,” Sanders said of Giuliani’s disclosure to Sean Hannity.