Spanking, threats of violence, a hushed-up affair: on Sunday night the highly anticipated interview with Stormy Daniels, an adult film star who alleges she had an affair with Donald Trump, did not disappoint.

Speaking to Anderson Cooper ion CBS’s 60 Minutes programmes, Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, described having sex with the US President in 2006, and said she had been threatened to “leave Trump alone” when she had first tried to go public with the story.

Daniels is currently suing the US president over the validity of a nondisclosure agreement, which she signed shortly before the 2016 election, which prevented her from speaking out about the affair. Just days before the November 2016 election, Daniels signed the agreement in return for $130,000, allegedly paid for by Trump’s personal lawyer.

So what else did we learn? Here are five explosive claims Daniels made during the interview.

1. Daniels and Trump had an affair

Daniels said she was introduced to Trump at a celebrity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe in July, 2006, when he invited her to dinner and she met him in his hotel suite.

Daniels said Trump suggested she should appear in the US version of The Apprentice, and this, she said, made her think the encounter was going to be a “as a business deal”.

Trump was 60 at the time of the encounter, and Daniels was 27.

Daniels told Cooper she and Trump had sex only once, but that she had seen him on other occasions. Trump was already married to his wife, Melania, at the time of the alleged encounter.

Trump denies the affair.

2. Trump compared Daniels to his daughter

Trump compared Daniels to his daughter, Ivanka, 36, during the encounter, she said.

Daniels said: “He was like, ‘Wow, you are special. You remind me of my daughter’. You know he was like, ‘You’re smart and beautiful, and a woman to be reckoned with, and I like you. I like you’.”