Sarah Jessica Parker Has Her Say On Which Of Sex And The City's Men Was The Absolute Worst

Sarah Jessica Parker has shared her thoughts on the ongoing debate around which of Sex And The City’s male characters falls to the bottom of the heap.

The Emmy winner is about to reprise her role as Carrie Bradshaw in the second season of the reboot And Just Like That, and was asked which of the original show’s male characters she thought was the “worst” during a promotional interview.

“I would say Berger is probably the person that was least good for Carrie,” SJP told Access Hollywood.

Jumping to the defence of Ron Livingston – who played Carrie’s ex – she insisted: “But that’s not the actor, that’s the character, as written, as beautifully played. If I was forced, I would say that Berger was probably the least successful in some ways.”

Ron Livingston and Sarah Jessica Parker filming Sex And The City in 2003 Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

“You separate the character from the great actors who have been kind enough to come through and be objectified and tossed and talked about,” she added.

Carrie and fellow writer Berger dated in the sixth season of Sex And The City, but things soured between them when he began to grow intimidated by the success of her first book.

Eventually, he ended things in one of the most infamous splits ever featured in the show, by breaking up with Carrie on a Post-It note and leaving her apartment in the middle of the night.

In the following episode, Carrie referred to the relationship as a “complete waste of time” – so we reckon the character might well agree with SJP in that regard.

One ex of Carrie’s that will be back on the scene is Aidan – with actor John Corbett set to appear in several episodes of the new season of And Just Like That.

