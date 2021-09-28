New 'Saturday Night Live' Comic Is 'Best Trump Impersonator.' See Why.

US comedy show Saturday Night Live has just hired a dead-on impersonator of former US president Donald Trump.

After comedian James Austin Johnson was announced as a new cast member on Monday, The Hill called attention to his pitch-perfect repertoire of mimicking Trump’s word salad ― but on odd topics.

Alec Baldwin won an Emmy for playing Trump on SNL in performances that have been mostly caricature. But Johnson nails the twice-impeached Trump’s voice and speech pattern. Vanity Fair called him the “best Trump impersonator of all”.

But don’t take VF’s word for it. Check out some of Johnson’s viral Trump riffs on Twitter: