Ant McPartlin Will Appear On ‘Saturday Night Takeaway’ As It Returns To ITV

Ant McPartlin will appear on this weekend’s ‘Saturday Night Takeaway’ as it returns to ITV following a one week break. A show source has confirmed to HuffPost that the ‘Saturday Knight Takeaway’ segment, which features the troubled star, will still be aired.

ITV

The scripted mini-series, which sees Ant and Dec star alongside Joanna Lumley, Michael Sheen, David Walliams and Emilia Fox, has already been filmed. Show bosses were reportedly weighing up whether to show the final two episodes, but have decided to go ahead and air the whodunnit despite Ant not appearing on the rest of the show.

ITV Ant and Dec in 'Saturday Knight Take Away'.

PA Wire/PA Images Dec will present this week's 'Saturday Night Takeaway' alone.

Dec said in a statement: “Whilst I never thought I’d be in this position, after much discussion and careful consideration we’ve decided that the remaining two shows of this series of ‘Saturday Night Takeaway’ will go ahead. “We made a promise to take hundreds of deserving winners to Florida to watch the series finale, and we will honour that. “Everyone at ITV and the ‘Takeaway’ team feels we owe it to the audience to complete the series.” ‘Saturday Night Takeaway’ continues on Saturday (March 31) at 7pm on ITV.