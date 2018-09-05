Reuters TV / Reuters French and British fishing boats collide during in the English Channel

The ‘scallop war’ between French and British fishermen in the English Channel is over after a deal was struck between the UK and French governments.

Last week, an at-sea clash took place 22km off the Normandy coast where British boats are legally entitled to fish scallop all-year round.

French vessels are only permitted to fish during the scallop fishing season – which runs from 1 October to 15 May – and for more than a decade tensions have been rising, with the French accusing the Brits of “pillaging” stocks.

On Wednesday peace talks were held in London that included representatives of the UK and French fishing industries.

The UK agreed voluntarily to respect the French closure period. It was also decided the previous agreement involving the 15m and over fleet will be renewed.

“In addition, there is agreement in principle for UK under-15m vessels to be included in the deal,” the UK and French governments said in a statement.

“This is subject to a reasonable compensation package, the details of which will be defined in Paris on Friday.

“In the meantime, there is a voluntary agreement for all UK vessels to respect the French closure period in the Baie de Seine.”

Last week’s clash saw 40 French vessels gather in protest against their British counterparts, allegedly “throwing rocks, shackles and flares onto the boats”.

On Wednesday, French agriculture minister Stephane Travert told French TV station CNews: “We can’t keep going on like this, we can’t keep having skirmishes like that.

“The French Navy is ready to step in if more clashes break out, as well as carrying out checks.”