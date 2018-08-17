Scottish Council Becomes First To Offer Free Sanitary Products In All Public Buildings

Chatiyanon via Getty Images North Ayrshire Council offers free sanitary products in all of its public buildings

A Scottish council has become the first local authority in the UK to offer free sanitary products in all of its public buildings.

Women across North Ayrshire will be able to access a free supply of tampons and sanitary towels in libraries, community centres and public offices.

The move aims to address the growing issue of “period poverty” which sees women and girls across the country forced to use unsuitable items or nothing at all to manage their periods because they cannot afford the necessary products.

A study by girls’ rights charity, Plan International UK, found 45 percent of respondents living in Scotland said they had no choice but to use makeshift sanitary wear including newspaper and socks in place of sanitary towels and tampons because of financial difficulty.

The council has already made the headlines on the issue when it became the first local authority in the UK to introduce free sanitary products within its secondary schools, at a cost of around £35,000 a year.

Since spearheading the initiative last August, young woman have benefitted from more than 13,000 free sanitary towels and tampons while at school.

Their decision to extend the programme into the wider community will see the introduction of free sanitary products in up to 100 of its buildings and is anticipated to cost around £30,000 per year.