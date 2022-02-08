Life

18 Self-Care Treats You Deserve If You’re Stuck In Self-Isolation

All the sweet treats, skincare saviours and home-based hobbies you need to get through the dreaded iso.

Shopping Writer

From home spa must-haves to beer kits to celebrate that line getting fainter...
We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

With pandemic restrictions now lifted in England, most of us have been making up for lost time by getting back into the office, and spending our evenings in much-missed bustling bars.

But if you’ve recently had a positive Covid test, and are now stuck in self-isolation, the FOMO feels are at an all time high.

Before you know it, you’ll be out and about again – but until then, we’ve put together a collection of self-care treats and home-based hobbies to help you get through your time stuck indoors.

Amazon
Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser
You’re missing out on human contact – so a hug in a mug is the next best thing. This cult favourite will bring you barista-grade hot choc – using real chocolate flakes – in less than three minutes. You deserve it!
Get it for £110 from Amazon
John Lewis & Partners
Hush Joy Star Organic Cotton Flannel Pyjama Set
Seeing something chic? Made from 100% organic cotton, this gorgeous sleep set from hush is sure to put a smile on your face. Plus, we reckon that as long as you keep the trousers off-camera, your colleagues wouldn’t guess the shirt is actually sleepwear.
Get it for £59 from John Lewis & Partners
LookFantastic
Le Mini Macaron Gel Manicure Kit
Missing the nail salon? Spend your time in isolation mastering your own manis with this handy gel manicure kit. Simply plug the LED lamp into the USD port of your laptop, and get to work!
Get it for £27.99 from LookFantastic
Amazon
The Comfy Original Oversized Wearable Blanket
If you’re feeling a little under the weather, then stay warm and cosy whether you’re chilling on the sofa or making dinner with this cosy and wearable blanket. It’s layered on the inside with premium fluffy sherpa on the inside, and is super oversized for added comfort.
Get it for £39.99 from Amazon
Dunelm
Elements Bamboo Extendable Bath Rack
With a handy space to securely stand up an iPad or Kindle, swap the sofa for a soak in the tub without having to stop watching your chosen lockdown show. Light a candle, pick a lovely bath bomb, and relaxxxxxxx.
Get it for £25 from Dunelm
Amazon
Manifest: 7 Steps To Living Your Best Life
Use your time at home to master the art of manifestation with this brilliant guide from self-development coach, Roxie Nafousi. By the time you’re ready to re-enter the world, you’ll know exactly how to set about achieving the life you want to live.
Get it for £7.49 from Amazon
Glossier
Mega Greens Galaxy Pack
Hit reset on your skin with this detoxifying mask that will shrink your pores, draw out excess oil, and leave your skin looking velvety smooth. Enriched with creamy white clay, leafy greens, and superfruit antioxidants, your face will feel cleansed and nourished.
Get it for £18 from Glossier
Amazon
Plantifique Foot Peel Mask
A social media sensation, this foot peel mask from Plantifique uses natural ingredients to remove dead skin and calluses over a period of five to seven days (perfect for iso). Peel in private while you’re stuck inside for soft and supple feet within the week.
Get it for £16.95 from Amazon
Not On The High Street
Beer And Curry Night In
A fabulous package if you're positive without the symptoms – combining curry house cuisine with expertly paired pints in the comfort of your own home. Enjoy sipping on craft beers while using your spice kit to whip up a restaurant-worthy meal.
Get it for £27.75 from Not On The High Street
Amazon
Obsidian Roller and Gua Sha
Proven to boost collagen growth and cell repair, minimise wrinkles, and get rid of puffy eye bags, bring this gua sha facial set into your beauty regime if you’re looking to leave lockdown with healthy and glowing skin.
Get it for £14.95 from Amazon
Amazon
Coco & Eve Like A Virgin Hair Masque
Put the styling tools away for the duration of your isolation, and instead use this time to give your hair the TLC it deserves. The formula is made up of natural ingredients like fig, shea butter, coconut, linseed and argan oil which work together to repair hair from the inside-out.
Get it for £30.35 from Amazon
John Lewis & Partners
Faux Fur Moccasin Slippers
Soft yet sturdy, some fluffy slippers will make a stylish addition to your iso wardrobe. Classic in style, these leather moccasins boast a cosy faux fur lining, and are available in both chocolate and navy.
Get it for £35 from John Lewis & Partners
Not On The High Street
Brush Lettering Kit
Made for beginners, this kit contains everything you need to create your own beautiful hand-lettered art, cards and gift tags. With a handy instruction booklet, professional pens, and lined practice sheets, you’ll be lettering like a pro by the time you’re done.
Get it for £26.50 from Not On The High Street
Amazon
Ceramic Essential Oils Diffuser
Ensure you're doing iso in a calming environment by simply popping a few drops of your favourite essential oils into this space-saving ceramic diffuser. It’s easy to use, and will silently fill your home with your fave relaxing scent.
Get it for £27.99 from Amazon
Amazon
Embroidery Starter Kit
Create your own boho home accessories with this fabulous embroidery hoop kit. A great project for while you’re isolating, use the threads and needles provided to trace and fill in the different plant pot patterns on the cotton hoop fabric.
Get it for £13.99 from Amazon
Cult Beauty
Pixi DetoxifEYE Eye Patches Set
Another way to turn your self-isolation into a spa break, these nifty patches are formulated with hyaluronic acid, caffeine, and a host of plant extracts to revive, refresh and rehydrate the delicate eye area. Say hello to smooth and plump skin!
Get it for £22 from Cult Beauty
Cult Beauty
P.volve P.Band
Looking to stay on top of your training? Practise bodyweight squats, lunges and wall sits to hit your legs, and keep your upper body supple and strong with a p.band - a challenging yet compact tool that can be used for a variety of exercises.
Get it for £25.50 from Cult Beauty
Amazon
Hotel Chocolat Everything Sleekster
Really need cheering up? This luxurious selection of caramels, pralines, and alcohol truffles is guaranteed to bring some much-needed decadence to your day. If Billionaire’s Shortbread doesn’t put a smile on your face, quite frankly we don’t know what will!
Get it for £23.50 from Amazon
