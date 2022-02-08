18 Self-Care Treats You Deserve If You’re Stuck In Self-Isolation

Mixed Retailers From home spa must-haves to beer kits to celebrate that line getting fainter...

With pandemic restrictions now lifted in England, most of us have been making up for lost time by getting back into the office, and spending our evenings in much-missed bustling bars.

But if you’ve recently had a positive Covid test, and are now stuck in self-isolation, the FOMO feels are at an all time high.

Before you know it, you’ll be out and about again – but until then, we’ve put together a collection of self-care treats and home-based hobbies to help you get through your time stuck indoors.