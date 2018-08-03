Selfridges Has Opened Its Christmas Shop On One Of The Hottest Days Of The Year

It’s the beginning of August, so you can forgive us for feeling like it’s a little early to be getting out the tinsel and baubles.

But Selfridges wants you to start thinking about all things Christmassy instead, as the Oxford-street department store has opened its festive floor a whole 145 days ahead of the 25 December.

Right now you are probably stuck to your chair as a result of intense heatwave sweats, thinking about summer holidays and needing to stock up on sun cream.

Although for the common Christmas shopper August seems rather premature to start thinking about the festive period, Eleanor Gregory, Selfridges Christmas buyer (great job), says there is a logical reason behind it.

“We have so many customers visiting from all over the world, eager to snap up festive decorations and souvenirs on their London summer holidays which they can’t buy at home,” she explains.

In the past a summer launch has proven commercially very successful for the brand, and translated into year-on-year record sales. So who can blame them for trying to cash in a little earlier?

Gregory said: “Our summer Christmas shop launch simply addresses the growing demand for convenience Christmas shopping outside the traditional Christmas season.”

And it isn’t just tourists, Brits are also keen to get their shopping done early.

“They include a large number of domestic customers who love to Christmas shop very early in the year to get it wrapped and taken off their to-do list,” says Gregory. “They also tell us that they like to be able to take their pick of the very best selection available whilst the range we offer is at its most comprehensive.”