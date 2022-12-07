Chrishell Stause at this year's People's Choice Awards Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images

Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Stause had some choice words for the organisers of this year’s People’s Choice Awards, who she claimed forbade her from bringing her partner as her guest to the event on Tuesday night.

Advertisement

Chrishell was among the celebrities in attendance at this year’s ceremony, where she was in the running for Best Reality Star, an award which went to Khloe Kardashian.

However, after the ceremony, the Netflix star shared a string of furious tweets, in which she claimed organisers hadn’t allowed her to bring her partner as her plus-one.

Chrishell Stause and G Flip at ARIA Awards in Sydney last month Wendell Teodoro via Getty Images

“I am on the sauce a bit so I will prob regret this later,” she began. “BUT people’s choice didn’t allow me to bring my partner to the awards. I could ONLY bring a plus 1 if it was a cast member. Wtf.”

Advertisement

Chrishell claimed: “Sure this means I’ll never be nominated again, but honestly FU.

“EVERY single cast member invited and some had plus ones. I was nominated for Best Reality Star and yet they said NO. Again FU.

“I didn’t know till I got there that everyone was invited. So wtf was the issue?!”

I am on the sauce a bit so I will prob regret this later. BUT people’s choice didn’t allow me to bring my partner to the awards. I could ONLY bring a plus 1 if it was a cast member. Wtf

Sure this means I will never be nominated again but honestly fu — Chrishell Stause (@Chrishell7) December 7, 2022

EVERY single cast member invited and some had plus ones. I was nominated for best realty star and yet they said NO. Again fu — Chrishell Stause (@Chrishell7) December 7, 2022

I didn’t know till I got there that everyone was invited. So wtf was the issue?! — Chrishell Stause (@Chrishell7) December 7, 2022

In a follow-up tweet, Chrishell noted that G Flip is currently overseas, so couldn’t have attended the event, but added: “Up until a few days ago I was fighting to get them in and only to see everyone invited. Gtfoh.”

Advertisement

She concluded: “If you are going to invite the whole cast of [Selling Sunset]... then why did my plus one HAVE to be a cast member or otherwise told I do not get a plus one..?? If no other cast invited then that would make sense but… [sic]”

G isn’t in the country so ended up not being able to go anyway but we only realized that recently. Up until a few days ago I was fighting to get them in and only to see everyone invited. Gtfoh — Chrishell Stause (@Chrishell7) December 7, 2022

If you are going to invite the whole cast of #sellingsunset @peopleschoice awards then why did my plus one HAVE to be a cast member or other wise told I do not get a plus one..?? If no other cast invited then that would make sense but… pic.twitter.com/aXFdic9PhT — Chrishell Stause (@Chrishell7) December 7, 2022

HuffPost UK has contacted the People’s Choice Awards for comment.

Check out all the red carpet snaps from this year’s People’s Choice Awards – including more of the Selling Sunset cast – in the gallery below:

People's Choice Awards 2022: All The Red Carpet Photos You Need To See See gallery