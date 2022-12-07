Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Stause had some choice words for the organisers of this year’s People’s Choice Awards, who she claimed forbade her from bringing her partner as her guest to the event on Tuesday night.
Earlier this year, the actor and real estate agent confirmed she was in a relationship with the Australian musician G Flip, following her split from co-star and colleague Jason Oppenheim at the end of last year.
Chrishell was among the celebrities in attendance at this year’s ceremony, where she was in the running for Best Reality Star, an award which went to Khloe Kardashian.
However, after the ceremony, the Netflix star shared a string of furious tweets, in which she claimed organisers hadn’t allowed her to bring her partner as her plus-one.
“I am on the sauce a bit so I will prob regret this later,” she began. “BUT people’s choice didn’t allow me to bring my partner to the awards. I could ONLY bring a plus 1 if it was a cast member. Wtf.”
Chrishell claimed: “Sure this means I’ll never be nominated again, but honestly FU.
“EVERY single cast member invited and some had plus ones. I was nominated for Best Reality Star and yet they said NO. Again FU.
“I didn’t know till I got there that everyone was invited. So wtf was the issue?!”
In a follow-up tweet, Chrishell noted that G Flip is currently overseas, so couldn’t have attended the event, but added: “Up until a few days ago I was fighting to get them in and only to see everyone invited. Gtfoh.”
She concluded: “If you are going to invite the whole cast of [Selling Sunset]... then why did my plus one HAVE to be a cast member or otherwise told I do not get a plus one..?? If no other cast invited then that would make sense but… [sic]”
HuffPost UK has contacted the People’s Choice Awards for comment.
