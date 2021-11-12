Sex And The City Revival Drops First Full Trailer: 'And Just Like That, A New Chapter Begins'

The first trailer for Sex And The City reboot And Just Like That… is here, showing Carrie and the girls back in action for the first time.

On Friday afternoon, a 50-second teaser featuring footage from the new reboot was shared online, showing Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristen Davis back as their iconic characters from the original groundbreaking sitcom.

And while the trailer doesn’t let on exactly what we can expect in terms of plot, Carrie teases in her usual voiceover that a “new chapter” is about to begin.

“They say some things never change,” she says. “But the truth is, life is full of surprises. And as your story unfolds, the city reinvents itself. And just like that, a new chapter begins.”

Miranda, Carrie and Charlotte are officially back HBO Max

As well as footage of the show’s original three cast members – Kim Cattrall famously declined to reprise her role as Samantha Jones for the new series – the clip features an array of new characters, portrayed by new additions Saira Choudry, Sara Ramirez and Nicole Ari Parker.

The clip also features footage of Carrie walking arm-in-arm with Stanford Blatch, in what was actor Willie Garson’s final on-screen role before his death earlier this year.

Sarah Jessica Parker with the late Willie Garson HBO

It’s also been confirmed that And Just Like That… will debut on the US streaming platform HBO Max on 9 December.

While a UK airdate is still to be announced, it was recently revealed that the series will be shown on Sky Comedy and the on-demand service NOW, which is already the home of all six seasons of Sex And The City.