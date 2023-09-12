Mimi Keene as Ruby and Asa Butterfield as Otis in Sex Education season four Samuel Taylor/Netflix

Hot on the heels of Top Boy’s last ever season, another Netflix series is set to end for good later this month.

Sex Education series four will arrive on our screens on 21 September and the eight episodes will mark our final check in with the Moordale crew.

From a quick recap of season’s three ending to who’s joined the cast – and who’s left – here’s everything you need to know...

How did season three of Sex Education end?

The last episode saw Maeve Wiley (played by Emma Mackey) deliver some bittersweet news to Otis Milburn (Asa Butterfield) – she was heading off to the States to study.

That wasn’t the only huge change that was teed up, as the students also learned that Moordale Secondary would be closing.

Gillian Anderson’s Dr Jean Milburn was also delivered some unexpected news about her newborn baby, as a paternity test revealed her on-off boyfriend Jakob wasn’t actually the dad.

Fan favourite Aimee Gibbs (Aimee Lou Wood) ended the series single after splitting from Steve (Chris Jenks), as did Eric Effiong (future Doctor Who star Ncuti Gatwa), after his split from Adam Groff (Connor Swindells).

What will happen in season four?

The final series will see Otis and Eric embark on their first day at Cavendish Sixth Form College.

Ncuti Gatwa as Eric Samuel Taylor/Netflix

While their previous school was seen as progressive, the teenagers will face new challenges and a “culture shock” at the college, which takes a ‘student-led’ approach with daily yoga and kids who are, according to Netflix, “popular for being… kind?!”.

To top things off, the new school already has a student sex therapist.

Aimee will be joining them at Cavendish, as Adam grapples with whether mainstream education is for him.

Over in the States, Maeve is adjusting to life at the prestigious Wallace University as Otis pines over her – though the latest trailer (which you can watch below) reveals she does come back for an extra special date.

Meanwhile, the much-loved Dr Jean is getting to grips with life as a single mum-of-two following the arrival of her newborn daughter, Joy.

Which cast members have left?

One by one, four of the show’s cast previously announced that they wouldn’t be returning for season four (long before we knew it would be the final one).

Rakhee Thakrar, who played teacher Emily Sands, gave a cryptic explanation for her exit, which makes perfect sense now that we know Moordale Secondary is closing its doors.

Patricia Allison won’t be back to play Ola and neither will Tanya Reynolds, who played her alien-obsessed girlfriend, Lily.

Simone Ashley, known for playing Olivia, will also be absent as she left to focus on her role as Bridgerton’s Kate Sharma.

And who are the newbies?

As Sex Education goes out with a bang, the show will welcome TV newcomers Felix Mufti, Anthony Lexa, Alexandra James, Reda Elazouar, Bella Maclean and Imani Yahshua alongside a host of already-established names.

Alexandra, Anthony and Felix star as Canvendish’s popular crew – the ‘coven’ – with the later two playing Abbi and Roman, a trans power couple.

Schitt’s Creek’s Dan Levy will appear as Maeve’s uni tutor, while Lisa McGrillis – whose credits include BBC sitcom Mum and ITV’s medical drama Maternal – will play Jean’s sister, Joanna.

Dan Levy and Emma Mackey in Sex Education Samuel Taylor/Netflix

Thaddea Graham, who you might recognise from Doctor Who plays the mysterious O, Cavendish’s already-operational sex therapist.

Marie Reuther (Kamikaze), Jodie Turner Smith (Queen & Slim) and comedian Eshaan Akbar have also joined the cast, but details on who they’re playing are currently under wraps.

Why won’t there be a fifth season?

Sex Education creator Laurie Nunn previously revealed that she made the decision to end the show at four seasons while in the process of writing the latest episode.

“During that process, it just started to feel very clear that the stories were coming to an end, the characters were being left in a place that I felt really good about it,” she said. “I felt happy for them, and I felt like I’ve said everything that I want to say with these characters at this time.”

Laurie hasn’t totally ruled out returning to the characters at a later date though, as she added: “I’m definitely taking a break and thinking about other things. But Moordale is a really rich world, and writing about teenagers is always a lot of fun.

“So, I think that there’s always potential for more to be explored in that world.”

Is there a trailer?

Yes. Watch it below:

