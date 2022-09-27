Shakira To Face Trial Accused Of £13m Tax Fraud In Spain

Shakira pictured earlier this year Roy Rochlin via Getty Images

A Spanish judge has approved a trial for pop star Shakira on charges of tax fraud.

In 2018, Spanish prosecutors accused the Colombian singer of failing to pay 14.5 million euros (£13 million) in taxes on income earned between 2012 and 2014.

Prosecutors are seeking an eight-year prison sentence and a hefty fine of around 24 million euros (£20.2m) if she is found guilty of tax evasion.

The 45-year-old has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing and rejected a deal with authorities to avoid going to trial.

Her public relations firm says she has already paid all that she owed and an additional three million euros (£2.6 million) in interest.

The date for the trial has yet to be set.

Shakira on stage during the Super Bowl Half-Time Show in 2020 Kevin Winter via Getty Images

The case hinges on where Shakira lived between the years of 2012 and 2014.

Prosecutors in Barcelona have alleged the Grammy winner spent more than half of that period in Spain and therefore should have paid taxes in the country, even though her official residence was in the Bahamas.

Shakira, whose full name is Shakira Isabel Mebarak Ripoll, has been linked to Spain since she started dating footballer Gerard Pique.

The couple, who have two children, used to live together in Barcelona but recently ended their 11-year relationship.

Gerard Pique and Shakira in 2019 BRYAN R. SMITH via Getty Images

Shakira’s legal representatives previously insisted: “Shakira’s conduct on tax matters has always been impeccable in all the countries she had to pay taxes and she has trusted and followed faithfully the recommendations of the best specialists and advisers.”

Spain has cracked down on footballer stars like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo over the past decade for not paying their full due in taxes.

