Shania Twain Has A Hilariously Bold Idea For Her Glastonbury Entrance

Shania Twain performing in Alberta earlier this month

Shania Twain is performing in Glastonbury’s coveted “legends” slot this weekend, and she’s intent on making it a performance to remember.

The Man I Feel Like A Woman! Singer will be playing on the iconic Pyramid stage on Sunday afternoon, in a slot that has previously been bestowed upon legends like Kylie Minogue, Diana Ross and Dolly Parton.

When asked by the BBC if she had any special plans for her performance, the pop star replied: “I love horses. I love animals, I’m going to see if there’s a horse around I can borrow.”

The five-time Grammy winner added that she’d “love to ride a horse to the stage” but admitted: “I’ll have to find out if it’s allowed.”

And she’s probably not not bluffing. During her Las Vegas residency at Caesars Palace from 2012 to 2014, the singer used to perform her hit You’re Still The One atop a white horse.

Shania Twain atop a horse in Las Vegas in 2012

The music video for her 2005 single Don’t! and 2023′s Unhealthy also featured the pop star riding a horse, as does the cover art for her latest album Queen Of Me. Her most recent tour even featured a motorbike shaped like one.

When she’s not being a jet-setting superstar performing across the world, Shania can also be found posting about her own horses on social media.

The Queen Of Me singer admitted she was feeling a little “overwhelmed” at the idea of following in the footsteps of so many musical legends at Glasto this coming Sunday.

“It’s been explained to me that it is a real event, a once in a lifetime thing,” she told the broadcaster. “Everyone keeps going: ‘Let me tell you about it. Let me tell you about my experiences’.”

She concluded: “I’m planning on getting up there and having so much fun. I’d love to be able to sing with everyone and be a part of the journey of the crowd. So, I’m going to do everything familiar. I want to do the hits. I want to do what they know.”