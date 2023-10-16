Grant Shapps And Oliver Dowden Appear To Laugh During Sunak Israel-Hamas Statement

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Grant Shapps and Oliver Dowden have faced a backlash after appearing to laugh as Rishi Sunak addressed parliament about the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Shapps, the defence secretary and deputy prime minister Dowden were sat on the Commons frontbench behind the prime minister as he updated MPs on the situation in the Middle East.

Advertisement

As Sunak called for a “better future for the Israeli and Palestinian people”, Shapps and Dowden appeared to be sharing a joke and giggled.

Earlier, as Sunak spoke in the Commons for the first time since the outbreak of war a week ago, the PM confirmed six British people are dead and another 10 are missing after the assault by Hamas on southern Israel.

The apparent behaviour of Shapps and Dowden was condemned on social media.

Oliver Dowden and Grant Shapps, smiling and giggling while Rishi Sunak says,



"We all want that better future for the Israeli and Palestinian people. And hopefully out of this tragedy we will find a way to move towards it" pic.twitter.com/1vsSwlFEIC — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) October 16, 2023

For added context, Dowden and Shapps did so after this comment Nadhim Zahawi. pic.twitter.com/GyEwobN8JX — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) October 16, 2023

Advertisement

Defence Secretary and Deputy PM giggling together during the Israel-Gaza statement.



This is completely unacceptable. pic.twitter.com/ZBhuGtCfQt — Best for Britain (@BestForBritain) October 16, 2023

What was so funny about the tragedy playing out in the Middle East that couldn’t wait half an hour to discuss at playtime? https://t.co/YIU4iRdztb — Robbie Scowls (@RScowler) October 16, 2023

I once got told off in a team meeting for not taking a proposal for a new white board based rota system seriously enough. https://t.co/4SfFAvqK7x — Chris Kehoe - Luxury Believer (@MrKehoe79) October 16, 2023

Advertisement

It's nice that Grant Shapps and Oliver Dowden can see the funny side of the situation in Israel and Gaza. pic.twitter.com/L2TbfIItYL — Parody Rishi Sunak (@Parody_PM) October 16, 2023

Sunak gives a sincere statement on the Israel-Hamas crisis. Dowden and Shapps chuckle away like schoolboys behind him.



An unserious government leading a broken state in a deeply serious world.



Change is due.pic.twitter.com/S9EGT0Es3a — Owen Williams 🏴🇪🇺 (@OwsWills) October 16, 2023

Following an intervention from Conservative MP Nadhim Zahawi, Sunak said: “We can’t lose sight of the better future that we strive for, and indeed my conversations with leaders have already been thinking about that.

“It’s something I raised with the prime minister of Israel as well. We all want that better future for the Israeli and Palestinian people, and hopefully, out of this tragedy, we will find a way to move closer toward it.”

The war that began October 7 has become the deadliest of five Gaza wars for both sides, with more than 4,000 dead.

Advertisement