TV personality Sharon Osbourne has named Ashton Kutcher as the rudest celebrity she’s ever met, describing him as a “dastardly little thing.”

Sharon, the former reality star and wife of rocker Ozzy, made the revelation during a game of Stir The Pot on E! News.

Randomly ladling the question out of a plastic pot, Sharon read it aloud: “Name the rudest celebrity you’ve ever met.”

She turned to daughter Kelly Osbourne for brief counsel, before declaring: “The guy that’s married to an actress and he used to do That ’70s Show.”

“Ashton Kutcher?” Kelly asked.

Sharon answered in the affirmative. “Oh rude, rude, rude, rude little boy,” she said.

“Really?” Kelly inquired.

“Yes, dastardly little thing,” her mother replied.

Sharon Osbourne wasn’t given a chance to elaborate, but Entertainment Weekly reported that she has called out the Cheaper by the Dozen star previously over a guest appearance he made when Sharon was still co-hosting “The Talk.”

“I didn’t get on with one guy, that Ashton Kutcher,” she said on Larry King Now in 2018, per EW. “Didn’t get on with him at all.”

Sharon took umbrage at his “bad attitude” for misremembering her name, EW wrote.