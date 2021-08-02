Dutch distance star Sifan Hassan tripped over another runner in a 1,500-meter heat at the Tokyo Olympics on Monday – and it looked bad for her. With less than 400 meters to go, she was sprawled on the track as the pack gained considerable distance on her.

But she got up and then some. Hassan turned on her burners to win the heat. She covered the ground from tumble to finish line in about 62 seconds, the announcer estimated.