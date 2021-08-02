See The Heartwarming Moment 2 Olympians Share A Gold Medal

Why battle for gold when you can split it with a friend?

Athletes Gianmarco Tamberi of Italy and Mutaz Essa Barshim of Qatar chose to share the top honour in the men’s high jump final on Sunday at the Tokyo Olympics.

Both Barshim, 30, and the Tamberi, 29 ended with jumps of 2.37 meters. Neither had any failed attempts.

When the bar was raised to 2.39 meters, the Olympic record, neither jumper could clear it. The competition was tied.

After three failed attempts each at that height, an Olympic official offered them a jump-off to decide the winner.

“Can we have two golds?” Barshim asked him.

“It’s possible. If you both decide...” the official said.

He’d barely finished his sentence before the two men had looked at each other, slapped hands and Tamberi leapt into Barshim’s arms.

Tamberi later collapsed to the ground, overcome with emotion.