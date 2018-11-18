Honestly, some celebs will do anything to boost ratings.

Flashing a bif flesh didn’t do Charles Venn any harm on last night’s ‘Strictly’ (thank you Charles), and now last year’s contestant Simon Rimmer has got in on the act during today’s ‘Sunday Brunch’.

Eagle-eyed viewers couldn’t help but notice Simon had a hole in his jeans as he presented the Channel 4 show.

And it was in a rather unfortunate position...