Simone Biles Turns 1 Of Donald Trump's Controversial Terms Into A Winning Tweet

Simone Biles, of the United States, celebrates after winning the gold medal during the women's artistic gymnastics all-around finals in Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024, in Paris, France. via Associated Press

Simone Biles celebrated her “black job” after winning her second all-around gymnastics gold at the Paris Olympics.

“I love my black job,” the nine-time Olympic medalist wrote on X, formerly Twitter, sharing a tweet from singer Ricky Davila that read: “Simone Biles being the GOAT, winning Gold medals and dominating gymnastics is her black job.”

Former President Donald Trump has injected the term into the public discourse in recent weeks, raising eyebrows with his use of the phrase on multiple occasions.

I love my black job 🖤 https://t.co/c5wPc6xOY3 — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) August 2, 2024

The Republican nominee claimed during the June 27 presidential debate that undocumented immigrants crossing over the southern border are “taking Black jobs now.”

It prompted many to wonder what on earth a “Black job” is supposed to be, and they accuse Trump of leaning into stereotypes about the type of work Black people do.

Several Black Democrats called it out, including Representative Jasmine Crockett (Texas), who wrote at the time, “I’m assuming Trump doesn’t think my job is a ‘black job.’”

Trump made the same assertion again during his disastrous appearance at the National Association of Black Journalists annual convention on Wednesday.

Many social media users have since used the term to describe roles like being an Olympic legend or, say, the presidency, joking that Vice President Kamala Harris is gearing up for the ultimate Black job.

Biles has won two gold medals so far this Olympics, bringing her tally to six.