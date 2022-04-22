15 Super Simple Swaps To Make For The Planet This Earth Day

CoffeeAndMilk via Getty Images Beautiful emotional woman

Keen to do more for the planet and reduce your impact on the environment (and the amount you’re throwing out) but not quite sure where to start?

According to Defra, houses across the UK produce around 26 million tonnes of waste a year – that’s the equivalent of 260 large cruise ships. Each year, the average person throws away a whopping 400kg of waste.

The good news is that small, sustainable changes can make a real dent in this waste mountain. We’re talking simple, low-cost swaps here – to become a little greener, aim to buy reusable items, shop for products made from recycled materials, and be mindful of what goes into your everyday essentials.

