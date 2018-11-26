Your Kids Can Now Send A Letter To Father Christmas Via A 'Singing' Postbox

If your little ones are already excited for Christmas, be warned: things are about to step up a notch with news that kids (and big kids alike) can now post a letter to Father Christmas and hear some Christmas tunes in the process, as well as a message from the big man himself.

The Royal Mail has launched a series of “singing” postboxes, each fitted with sensors that set off jingles, the sound of sleigh bells or a greeting from Santa when you pop your Christmas cards or letters through the slot.