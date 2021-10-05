Sister Of Brian Laundrie Makes Impassioned Plea To Her Missing Brother

Brian Laundrie’s sister issued a plea for him to give himself up during an interview on Tuesday’s broadcast of Good Morning America.
“I would tell my brother to just come forward and get us out of this horrible mess,” Cassie Laundrie said of her missing sibling, who the FBI considers a “person of interest” in the death of his fiancée, 22-year-old lifestyle influencer Gabby Petito. Petito’s body was found in Wyoming and her death has been ruled as homicide.
Cassie Laundrie summarised her conflicting emotions about her brother, saying: “I worry about him, I hope he’s OK and then I’m angry and I don’t know what to think.”
Petito vanished in August during a cross-country “van life” road trip with Laundrie, which she’d been documenting on social media.
Laundrie returned in Petito’s van to his parents’ home in North Port, Florida, on September 1. He was alone and offered no explanation for Petito’s absence. Petito’s family in Long Island, New York, reported her missing on September 11.
Brian Laundrie then disappeared, sparking a nationwide manhunt, just before Petito’s body was discovered in the Bridger-Teton National Forest near Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming on September 19.
He hasn’t been charged with her death but is being sought on a warrant accusing him of fraud related to the use of Petito’s debit card.
