Sister Of Brian Laundrie Makes Impassioned Plea To Her Missing Brother

Brian Laundrie’s sister issued a plea for him to give himself up during an interview on Tuesday’s broadcast of Good Morning America.

“I would tell my brother to just come forward and get us out of this horrible mess,” Cassie Laundrie said of her missing sibling, who the FBI considers a “person of interest” in the death of his fiancée, 22-year-old lifestyle influencer Gabby Petito. Petito’s body was found in Wyoming and her death has been ruled as homicide.

Cassie Laundrie summarised her conflicting emotions about her brother, saying: “I worry about him, I hope he’s OK and then I’m angry and I don’t know what to think.”