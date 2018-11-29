Sister Of Syrian Refugee Assaulted At School ‘Also Attacked By Bullies’

. The video of the first assault prompted outage online and a GoFundMe page has also been set up to help the victim

The 14-year-old sister of a Syrian refugee assaulted at a Huddersfield school has also been attacked by bullies, the family’s lawyer has said.

A fresh video of a hijab-wearing girl being pushed down a grass verge and shoved by a group also at Almondbury Community School has emerged.

Lawyer Tasnime Akunjee said she was attacked on Tuesday morning while West Yorkshire Police confirmed: “We have been made aware of a video showing a girl being assaulted at Almondbury Community School yesterday (27/11).

“The incident had not previously been reported to the police but we are now liaising with the girl’s family who we are continuing to support.

“Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact Kirklees District CID via 101.”

Footage of her 15-year-old brother being attacked at the same school and threatened with drowning went viral on social media earlier this week.

West Yorkshire Police said a 16-year-old boy has been interviewed over the attack on the boy, and reported for summons for an offence of assault ahead of a youth court appearance.

The boy was questioned by police over the footage in which the 15-year-old victim, with his arm is in a cast, is thrown to the ground.

He is dragged to the floor by his neck before his attacker says, “I’ll drown you”, while forcing water from a bottle into his mouth.

ITV News reported the victim fled war-torn Homs with his family and now feels unsafe going to the school following the incident last month.

“I woke up at night and just started crying about this problem. They think I’m different – different from them,” he told the broadcaster.

“I don’t feel safe at school. Sometimes I say to my dad, ‘I don’t want to go to school anymore’. I was just crying and I didn’t do nothing because I respect the school rules.”

Supporters say they are organising a peaceful protest outside the school on Thursday.

The first incident’s alleged perpetrator has been the subject of hundreds of violent threats online.

A Facebook account believed to belong to him features numerous posts shared from the page of English Defence League founder Tommy Robinson, a convicted fraudster whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon.

One of those posts, apparently referencing comments by Boris Johnson about Muslim women wearing veils, read: “Should Britain ban letterboxes because of all the trouble they’re causing?”

Robinson was jailed for contempt of court earlier this year after posting videos about a child grooming trial involving a group of Asian men from Huddersfield. He was later freed on appeal.

The 16-year-old gave The Sun Online a handwritten statement in which he accepted responsibility for his actions, but denied bullying the younger boy.

“The incident was isolated and came about from an altercation between us earlier that day. The incident was not racial as up to that time we had been on good terms,” he said.

The widely-shared video of the first attack prompted well-wishers to set up an online crowdfunding page for the victim which received more than £105,000 in donations over the course of a single day.

West Yorkshire Police said: “The incident occurred on October 25 this year and has been subject to thorough investigation since it was reported to us the day after.

“The victim and his family are receiving ongoing support from police and other agencies.”

The force said another “unconnected” incident occurred on October 7 and left the boy with a wrist injury.

Akunjee said it was another example of bullying and caused the boy’s broken arm, requiring the cast seen in the video.

Three children were interviewed but officers left the matter to be dealt with by the school.

Huddersfield MP Barry Sheerman said the video of the assault against one of his constituents was “absolutely shocking”.

“Understand from council that the school have taken strong action. Will be following up to ensure all available support is being given,” he tweeted.

In a letter to parents on Wednesday, Almondbury Community School headteacher Trevor Bowen said: “Since the incident occurred in October, the school, the local authority and the police have all taken action.

“We must allow the legal process to take its course, but I want to be absolutely clear that we do not tolerate unacceptable behaviour of any sort in our school.

“I can also assure you that we are working very hard to ensure it is ‘business as usual’ across the school and that there is no disruption to the children’s education.”

Dr Lisa Doyle, director of Advocacy at the Refugee Council, said: “We are utterly shocked and appalled by the attack on a 15-year-old boy who came to the UK in search of safety.

“The idea that someone escapes war and brutality, only to be met with violence here, is truly awful.

“We have been heartened by the fantastic outpouring of support from many members of the British public who are sending a clear message that nobody in our community should be treated in this way.”