Six Times The Tories Have Tried To Reinvent Themselves

Another day, another Tory reboot?

On Monday, Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson warned the party risks being seen as “too joyless” to win over younger voters.

“Sometimes as Tories we just look a bit dour,” she said at the launch of a new conservative think-tank, called Onward, set-up to figuring out how to capture the youth vote.

“We look a bit joyless, a bit authoritarian sometimes.

“We don’t get to win if we start hectoring the people we need to vote for us.”

Her comments have echoes of a speech made by another senior Conservative politician 16 years ago that the party seems still to be grappling with.

Here are six times the party has tried to “detoxify” and reinvent – as it looks for a 21st century identity.