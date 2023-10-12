SNP MP Quits Party To Join The Tories In Boost For Rishi Sunak

Lisa Cameron was first elected in 2015 UK Parliament

An SNP has quit the party to join the Conservatives in a major political shock.

Lisa Cameron blamed the “toxic and bullying SNP Westminster group” for the decision, which she announced this morning.

She also praised Rishi Sunak for “taking time to listen” to her concerns, which she had left her needing anti-depressants.

The stunning development is a major boost for Sunak and yet another blow for beleaguered SNP leader Humza Yousaf.

It also comes just a week after Labour defeated the SNP to win the Rutherglen and Hamilton West by-election.

Cameron was elected the SNP MP for East Kilbride in 2015, but has been at odds with the party in recent months over its response to sexual misconduct allegations against Patrick Grady MP.

A Commons investigation last year found he had engaged in “unwanted physical touching” with “sexual intent” towards a member of staff.

In a statement this morning, Cameron said “I do not feel able to continue in what I have experienced as a toxic and bullying SNP Westminster group, which resulted in my requiring counselling for a period of 12 months in parliament and caused significant deterioration in my health and wellbeing as assessed by my GP including the need for antidepressants.

“I will never regret my actions in standing up for a victim of abuse at the hands of an SNP MP last year, but I have no faith remaining in a party whose leadership supported the perpetrator’s interests over that of the victims and who have shown little to no interest in acknowledging or addressing the impact.

“It is also true that I have received no contact from party leadership in the past weeks, despite members of every other main political party contacting me to offer support and compassion during what has been an extremely difficult time.

“I am particularly grateful to the prime minister in valuing my continued contribution to parliament as a health professional and in taking time to listen. It is the first time I have felt heard and shows positive, inclusive leadership in contrast to that which I have encountered in the SNP at Westminster over many years.”

Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross said: “I’m delighted to welcome Lisa Cameron to the Conservative Party.

“Like many former SNP supporters, she has realised that her former party is hopelessly divided under Humza Yousaf and incapable of focusing on the real priorities of the Scottish people.

“Lisa took a principled stand in supporting the victim in the Patrick Grady case, when her party took the side of the disgraced MP. For doing so, she has been shamefully and inexplicably mistreated by the SNP.