Humza Yousaf Says SNP Supporters Will 'Dig Deep' To Pay For Fresh Referendum Campaign

Police are still investigating what happened to £660,000 raised from a previous crowdfunder.

Humza Yousaf believes SNP supporters will raise more money for indyref2.
Euan Cherry - PA Images via Getty Images

SNP supporters will “dig deep” to pay for another independence referendum campaign, party leader Humza Yousaf has said.

He made his comments as police continue their investigations into what happened to £660,000 raised in a previous crowdfunder.

Former SNP chief executive Peter Murrell - the husband of Nicola Sturgeon - and Colin Beattie, the party’s ex-treasurer - have been arrested as part of the probe.

Both were released without charge pending further inquiries.

The investigation was launched by Police Scotland following allegations that the money, which was meant to be in a ring-fenced fund, had been misappropriated. The party has denied any wrongdoing.

On Radio 4′s Today programme this morning, Yousaf - who succeeded Sturgeon as party leader in March - said: “We will rely on our grassroots membership to raise those funds for a future independence referendum and I’ve no doubt that our members will dig deep.”

Yousaf has previously said he does not “believe” the SNP has behaved in a criminal way.

