So Long Avocado, Pineapple Is Set To Become 'The Fruit Of The Moment'

Avocado has had a decent stint as the fruit du jour, dominating our brunches with its creamy goodness. But now, pineapple is hot on its heals, ready to become one of the biggest food trends of 2018. Pineapple has overtaken avocado as the UK’s fastest-selling fruit, with sales surging 15% in 2017, according to Tesco. In comparison, avocado sales increased by just under 10% last year. The supermarket said the popularity boost is thanks to the “versatility” of the fruit, while sales of pre-made pineapple products such as Hawaiian pizza and pineapple juice have also increased. [See more: 17 mind-boggling facts about pineapples]

Ozgur Coskun via Getty Images

In the last year, Tesco has seen sales of pineapple juice increase by more than 20%, while Hawaiian pizzas - traditionally one of the most divisive of pizzas – were up by more than 15%. Sales of snacking pineapple fingers also rose by 30% while tinned pineapple chunks were up by 5%. Commenting on the trend Tesco fresh pineapple buyer Morgan Jaquemet said: “In the last few years we have seen demand jump because of the fruit’s rising popularity as a versatile and healthy food – it’s even made its way onto the BBQ in the summer months now.” There are plenty of ways to introduce pineapple into your diet if you’re yet to jump on the bandwagon.