So THAT's What Our Chances Of A White Christmas This Year Are

The countdown to the 25 of December is officially on because the MET Office has revealed the Christmas day forecast.

But, it’s not great news if you’re a snow-lover. (Sorry!)

Temperatures have certainly dropped recently, with most of us feeling the chill as the predicted cold snap is expected to hit the UK later this week. And yes, that forecast does include snow.

And, in the run-up to the festive period, temperatures are expected to plummet to below zero in some parts (looking at you Scotland). But, when it comes to the big day, things are looking like they might be unseasonably mild, with wetter and windy weather than normal.

This is what the meteorologists say: “Conditions are most likely to be changeable through this period.

“Wetter and windier than average conditions are slightly more likely than normal, especially in the west and northwest.

“Temperatures are most likely to be near or above average overall, although this doesn’t rule out some spells of cold weather and associated wintry hazards.”

So if you’re looking forward to building that snowman, or making snow angels, then you might be waiting a long time.

But all snow-related-hopes are not lost, as forecasters have warned that there is still a chance of us running into some “associated wintry hazards”.

A month is a long time, and things can change rapidly. While snow isn’t looking likely, it definitely hasn’t been ruled out completely.