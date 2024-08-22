Social Media Reacts To Obama's 'Size' Joke About Trump

Former President Barack Obama’s brutal slam about Donald Trump’s obsession with crowd sizes during the Democratic National Convention was the joke heard ’round the world.
“Here is a 78-year-old billionaire who has not stopped whining about his problems since he rode down his golden escalator nine years ago,” Obama said of the former president in his speech Tuesday night, before pointing to Trump trademarks such as ”childish nicknames” and “the crazy conspiracy theories.”
But it’s the moment when Obama also referenced Trump’s “weird obsession with crowd sizes,” and stretched his hands to suggest length is Trump’s real concern, that people really responded to.
Some were incredulous.
Others were impressed with Obama’s comedic skills.
The joke quickly went viral, though there was some debate over whether Obama actually was joking about Trump’s physical attributes, his obsession with crowd sizes, or his trademark use of “accordion hands” when he tells a story.
However, “dick joke” was the trending term on X, formerly Twitter, over “crowd size joke” or “accordion joke.”
Still, some people had questions, like how long Obama practiced the hand gesture.
Many people ― especially those in the mainstream media ― seem to clutch their pearls over the bit.
Others suggested fair is fair considering how Trump promoted the false birther conspiracy against Obama.
One person noted that Trump’s political career reportedly began in earnest after Obama brutally roasted him at the 2011 White House Correspondents’ Dinner, and thought Tuesday’s speech was a fitting bookend.
“Remember, it was Obama gently ribbing Trump at the correspondents dinner that started all this. Now a dick joke might finish it,” one X user wrote.