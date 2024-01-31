Sophie Turner Goes Instagram Official With Her Rumoured New Man After Joe Jonas Split

Sophie Turner at an Oscars after-party last year Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images

Sophie Turner is making things official with her rumoured new love interest.

The Game Of Thrones star posted an Instagram round-up of photos on Monday, which included pictures with her supposed new beau, Peregrine Pearson.

“Jägerbomb anyone?” she captioned the pics, which showed what looked like a rowdy ski weekend for the actor, her rumoured aristocratic boyfriend and their friends.

Sophie and Peregrine, the heir to the Cowdray Estate in the United Kingdom, were first linked in October after they were spotted kissing in the street.

Sophie and her estranged ex-husband, Joe Jonas, split in September.

The singer filed divorce documents around this time claiming the two’s marriage was “irretrievably broken”, according to court filings obtained by Today.

Though the couple’s split quickly turned messy ― with partying claims leveled at Sophie and a child abduction lawsuit aimed at Joe ― the two initially released an amicable statement when news of their separation made headlines.

“After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage,” they

wrote at the time.“There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision, and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children.”

Sophie and Joe first began dating in 2016, and later tied the knot with two separate celebrations in 2019.