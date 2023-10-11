Sophie Turner And Joe Jonas Release Fresh Statement After 'Productive' Custody Mediation

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner at an Oscars after-party in 2022 Arturo Holmes via Getty Images

Just over a month ago, fans of the former couple were left stunned when it was first reported they were parting ways after four years of marriage, which they later confirmed to be the case.

But while the estranged pair initially insisted the split was “amicable”, things took a bit of a turn days later, when it was revealed that the former Game Of Thrones actor was taking legal action against her ex to turn over the passports of their two young children so she could take them to their home in England.

However, in a statement issued to People, the two made it clear the situation has been resolved.

“After a productive and successful mediation, we have agreed that the children will spend time equally in loving homes in both the US and the UK,” they said.

“We look forward to being great co-parents.”

Sophie and the Jonas Brothers musician first began dating in 2017, and tied the knot two years later.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner in 2019 Raymond Hall via Getty Images

In the years that followed, they became parents to two children, three-year-old Willa and a second child, born in 2022, whose name they have not disclosed publicly.

In their initial joint statement confirming their plans to divorce, Sophie and Joe explained: “After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage.