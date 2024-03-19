Sophie Turner Files Request To 'Reactivate' Divorce With Joe Jonas

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Sophie Turner’s divorce with Joe Jonas is far from over, despite earlier signs to the contrary.

The former couple signed a temporary custody agreement over their two children in October, but court documents obtained Monday by People showed that Turner requested last week for a Miami-Dade County judge to “reactivate” the divorce proceedings.

Her filing reportedly also stated that this prior legal “abatement” has “come to an end.”

Jonas filed for a dissolution of marriage on Sept. 5 and claimed his union with Turner was “irretrievably broken.” Turner sued him on Sept. 21 over custody of their kids, Willa and Delphine, claiming that Jonas “wrongfully detained” them in the U.S. and asking that they be sent to her in England.

After agreeing to a temporary court order that they wouldn’t take their kids out of the U.S., Jonas and Turner came to an interim consent agreement in October. This accord, which was never meant to be permanent, expired in January.

“After a productive and successful mediation, we have agreed that the children will spend time equally in loving homes in both the U.S. and the UK,” Turner and Jonas told Entertainment Tonight in a joint statement in October. “We look forward to being great co-parents.”

This agreement allowed the children to travel freely between the countries, and gave their parents three months of extra mediation time. Turner dropped her wrongful detention suit in January after a U.S. and a U.K. judge both rubber-stamped the dismissal.

As of last Thursday, however, the Game of Thrones star is resuming the public custody battle.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner tied the knot in May 2017 and now share two young daughters.

Their split and its well-documented ups and downs spawned endless speculation on social media, including rumours about Turner’s alleged partying causing the relationship to crumble, which generated backlash from many people who characterised that narrative as sexist.

Turner, who accused Jonas in her wrongful detention suit of withholding their children’s passports, claimed at the time that she and Jonas had agreed that a new house in England would be their family’s “forever home.”