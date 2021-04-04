Come on and slam, because the new Space Jam trailer is here.

The sequel to the 1996 classic stars basketball legend LeBron James and cartoon icon Bugs Bunny, both as themselves.

In this Malcom D. Lee-directed version, it’s LeBron instead of Michael Jordan joining the Looney Tunes on the basketball court.

Both King James and his movie son appear to get stuck in a strange virtual realm where the NBA star has to team up with the Tune Squad against their archrivals, the Goon Squad.

Also starring Daffy Duck, Porky Pig, a less-sexified Lola Bunny and no Pepe Le Pew this time, Space Jam: A New Legacy is slated to hit cinemas (and the streaming platform HBO Max in the US) on 16 July.

Watch the trailer in full below: