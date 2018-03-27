The 8 Spring 2018 Trends You're Going To Want To Shop This Pay Day

Whether you’re looking for one piece to update your wardrobe or are preparing for an epic new season shopping spree, our guide to the hottest trends will see you through the spring/summer months. On The Loose Baggy trousers are taking inspiration from noughties hip-hop and becoming baggier, like this Asos Curve pair, £30, and Pretty Little Thing’s Black Crepe Paper Bag Wide Trousers, £18, and we’re so happy about that. Pair them with a contrasting large 80s belt and a camisole and you are sorted for a night out.

A post shared by Artist ~ (@_lotte_andersen_) on Feb 9, 2018 at 8:34am PST

Wrap Everything Wrap blouses, wrap dresses and even wrap trousers are currently having a moment and will continue to do so in warmer months. See Topshop’s floral jacquard top, £34, Warehouse’s songbird print dress, £69, and Native Youth’s Maria pant, £50. Plus you can’t forget this green-with-envy plus size number from Boohoo, £22.This trend is super flattering and here’s a top tip for when it’s slightly colder outside - add a turtleneck underneath for some cool yet vital layering.

A post shared by Lucy Williams | Fashion Me Now (@lucywilliams02) on Feb 3, 2018 at 3:14pm PST

Cowgirl Boots What is arguably the ugliest shoe trend is actually refreshingly modern when paired with an unexpected item. Try the baggy trousers and a wrap top from above with a metallic pair from Dolls Kill, £63.10, or a calf length pair from Nasty Gal, £30, or even a black every day pair from Asos, £48.50.

A post shared by Emporio Armani (@emporioarmani) on Mar 1, 2018 at 5:40am PST

Mix And Match Suit The millennial pink suit ruled 2016 and last year was a cornucopia of colourful suits. Power dressing is still on trend in spring 2018 but now you can refresh all the co-ords you own, by mixing and matching silhouettes, colours, tones and patterns, ie. wear pink wide leg trousers with a matching belt from Zara, £25.99, with a double breasted executive blazer from & Other Stories, £125.

A post shared by JOHNLAWRENCESULLIVAN (@johnlawrencesullivan_official) on Sep 8, 2017 at 8:43pm PDT

Pointy Sunglasses The cousin of the cat-eye sunglasses, pointy sunglasses are best when they look like they could hurt someone in a fight. This red pair from ASOS, £14, will go with most outfits and can dress up or down. Double points if you bag a pair which also have a pastel lens like these Topshop Visors, £20.

A post shared by ASOS (@asos) on Dec 19, 2017 at 1:03pm PST

Eighties Sleeves They are billowy, comfy and make a statement: eighties puffy sleeves are getting grander and better. The catwalks saw the likes of bejewelled sleeves, off-the shoulder poets’ blouses. Whether it’s a thick jumper, Monki, £39.99, or a revamp on the blouse, Zara, £29.99, or even and even switching to senorita mode, Forever21, £17.50.

A post shared by Marta (@thestylethesaurus) on Sep 26, 2017 at 12:50pm PDT

The Return Of The Jumpsuit (And Boiler-suit) The jumpsuit is trending as its simple silhouette is attractive once again. I mean, just look at this black pleated New Look piece for £30.99. Similarly, the boiler-suit is gaining popularity (and not just because of the 80s come back) due to its versatility. It’s a good work choice and can also be worn to a party when paired with a good pair of shoes and accessories. Grab a real boiler suit from Alexandra, £13.19, and personalise it to see fit or go for the jumpsuit and boiler-suit love child like this Brora choice, £59.

A post shared by blluemade (@blluemade) on Mar 16, 2018 at 7:28am PDT

The Double S With the help of Solange, brands such as LisaSaysGah! and LPA, silk and satin are back for spring 2018 and we’re happy to be floating around in something which is a transitional pick. Wear this H&M light purple piece, £49.99, all spring, or appear like a sunflower in this MissGuided mustard twist, £50. Even this Dressed In Lucy dress for only £9.99 will do too.