Staffordshire Moorland Fire Spreads As Residents Told To Keep Windows And Doors Closed

Staffordshire Fire A moorlands fire in Staffordshire has spread after starting near Roaches Road on Thursday

A moorlands fire in Staffordshire was getting worse on Friday as a dozen fire engines and two water carriers were called in to try and stop it spreading further.

Staffordshire Fire were called to the blaze on Roaches Road, near Upper Hulme, at 1.28pm on Thursday and said today that it was “worsening due to the weather conditions”.

The fire started in woodland but has now spread to nearby moorland - with wind helping to spread the flames.

There is no reports of injuries, but the West Midlands Ambulance Service has treated one man for smoke inhalation.