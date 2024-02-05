9 Musicians Who Finally Won Their First Ever Grammy In 2024

Grammys host Trevor Noah Kevin Winter via Getty Images

Music history was made at this year’s Grammys when Taylor Swift set a new record for winning Album Of The Year more times than any other artist in history.

But Taylor isn’t the only musician with cause for celebration after this year’s ceremony.

The 2024 Grammys saw a number of stars winning their first ever awards at the ceremony, including A-list singers, rising stars and one performer who had been nominated 17 times before finally securing a win.

Here are all the singers and musicians who won their first Grammy in 2024…

Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus pictured after winning her first Grammy Kevin Winter via Getty Images

The road to a Grammy win was a long one for the former Hannah Montana star, who earned her first nomination a decade ago thanks to her hit album Bangerz.

In 2024, she picked up two wins for her hit song Flowers, including the coveted Record Of The Year prize.

Victoria Monét

Victoria Monét was awarded the coveted Best New Artist title during the 2024 Grammys Christopher Polk via Getty Images

Singer-songwriter Victoria Monét took home three awards this year, including Best R&B Album and Best Engineered Album.

Perhaps most impressively, she was named Best New Artist during the ceremony, and took a moment to deliver an empowering speech about the importance of persevering and backing yourself, even when it’s difficult to do so.

Boygenius

Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus, and Julien Baker of Boygenius pictured after the 2024 Grammys Alberto E. Rodriguez via Getty Images

The indie super-group landed three awards in total during this year’s ceremony.

Band member Phoebe Bridgers (who had previously won Grammys as a solo artist) was actually the night’s top winner in 2024, after securing an additional win for her collaboration with SZA.

Paramore

Paramore performing on Taylor Swift's Eras tour last year John Medina via Getty Images

While members of Paramore had won Grammys before, 2024 marked the first time the band were awarded en masse.

They received the Best Rock Album prize for their release This Is Why, as well as Alternative Music Performance for the album’s title song.

Fred Again..

Fred Again.. performing last year Kieran Frost via Getty Images

Music producer and DJ Fred Again.. went into this year’s Grammys as one of the top-nominated Brits, with a total of four nominations.

He came out on top in two categories, Best Dance/Electronic Recording and Best Dance/Electronic Album, making him the UK act with the most wins in 2024. However, he’s not thought to have attended the ceremony this year.

Coco Jones

Coco Jones with her first Grammy award FREDERIC J. BROWN via Getty Images

The American singer had stiff competition in the Best R&B Peformance category, including from fellow winners SZA and Victoria Monét.

She ended up taking home her first Grammy for her 2022 single ICU.

Karol G

Karol G on stage during the Grammys VALERIE MACON via Getty Images

Early on in the ceremony, Colombian singer Karol G celebrated her first ever Grammy victory in the Best Música Urbana Album category for her collection Mañana Será Bonito.

Karol had previously won five Latin Grammy Awards.

Tyla

Tyla won the Grammy for Best African Music Performance on Sunday night Leon Bennett via Getty Images

The momentum around South African singer Tyla is showing no signs of slowing down.

After landing a spot on the BBC’s Sound Of 2024 list and an International Song nod at the upcoming Brit Awards, she was awarded her first Grammy for her breakthrough tune Water in the Best African Music Performance category.

Brandy Clark

A total of 17 nominations finally resulted in a win for Brandy Clark FREDERIC J. BROWN via Getty Images

And if you ever felt like you waited a long time to get the recognition you deserve, spare a thought for country singer Brandy Clark.