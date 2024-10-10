Stephen Graham Confirms Whether He'll Be Back For The New Peaky Blinders Movie

Stephen Graham in character as Hayden Stagg in Peaky Blinders BBC/Caryn Mandabach Productions Ltd./Robert Viglasky

Stephen Graham has confirmed he’s reprising his performance as Hayden Stagg in the new Peaky Blinders film.

The Bafta winner joined the hit period drama in its final season as union official Hayden back in 2022.

During an interview with Deadline at the London Film Festival on Wednesday, Stephen very casually dropped it into the conversation that he’d be returning for the Peaky Blinders movie, which began production last month.

At the world premiere of #Blitz at the #LondonFilmFestival last night, Stephen Graham revealed that he has joined the cast of the #PeakyBlinders film.



The star also talks playing Bruce Springsteen's dad in 'Deliver Me From Nowhere', hopes for another season of 'Boiling Point'… pic.twitter.com/T8Vsio6Ijz — Deadline (@DEADLINE) October 10, 2024

Aside from Cillian Murphy, who will once again be playing lead character Tommy Shelby, it’s not yet been made clear which original cast members from the TV show will be back for the film.

Stephen Graham and Cillian Murphy in season six of Peaky Blinders BBC/Caryn Mandabach Productions Ltd./Robert Viglasky

Rumours about a Peaky Blinders film have been rife since before the TV show even ended, with Cillian confirming earlier in the year that he’d be playing Tommy Shelby again in a new feature-length story, which is being co-produced by Netflix.

Filming officially got underway on 30 September, with Netflix marking the occasion with a first-look photo of Cillian in character, as well as another shot of the Oscar winner with director Steven Knight.

