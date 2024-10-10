Stephen Graham Confirms Whether He'll Be Back For The New Peaky Blinders Movie

Stephen Graham has confirmed he’s reprising his performance as Hayden Stagg in the new Peaky Blinders film.
The Bafta winner joined the hit period drama in its final season as union official Hayden back in 2022.
During an interview with Deadline at the London Film Festival on Wednesday, Stephen very casually dropped it into the conversation that he’d be returning for the Peaky Blinders movie, which began production last month.
Aside from Cillian Murphy, who will once again be playing lead character Tommy Shelby, it’s not yet been made clear which original cast members from the TV show will be back for the film.
However, several new additions to the cast have been announced in the last few weeks, including Golden Globe nominee Rebecca Ferguson, two-time Bafta winner Tim Roth and man of the moment Barry Keoghan.
Rumours about a Peaky Blinders film have been rife since before the TV show even ended, with Cillian confirming earlier in the year that he’d be playing Tommy Shelby again in a new feature-length story, which is being co-produced by Netflix.
Over the years, Peaky Blinders welcomed an impressive number of big names to its star-studded cast, including Tom Hardy, Anya Taylor-Joy, Sam Claflin, Daryl McCormack and the late Benjamin Zephaniah and Helen McCrory.
Filming officially got underway on 30 September, with Netflix marking the occasion with a first-look photo of Cillian in character, as well as another shot of the Oscar winner with director Steven Knight.
All six seasons of Peaky Blinders are available to watch on both BBC iPlayer and Netflix.