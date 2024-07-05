There's Been An Exciting Update On The Final Season Of Stranger Things

Stranger Things producer Ross Duffer has given fans an update on the show’s long-awaited fifth and final season.
Production on the final batch of episodes of the hit Netflix sci-fi drama were delayed last year as a result of the 2023 Hollywood strikes.
And while cast member Maya Hawke teased this week that fans would still be in for a long wait, Ross shared an Instagram post on Thursday revealing production on the show had now reached its halfway point.
Sharing a mass photo of the Stranger Things cast and crew, he said: “Week 24. Happy halfway to the best cast and crew ever.”
Maya recently told the Podcrushed podcast that she and her colleagues were “making, basically, eight movies”, adding that Stranger Things’ fifth season has been “a little bit cursed”.
Explaining why the final season was taking so long, she said: “Our showrunners, Matt and Ross, take a lot of responsibility. They have an amazing team of writers, but they’re very involved.
“They write a lot and they are very intense and serious about the quality of the continued writing, and it takes a long time to write each season, and it takes a long time to shoot them.”
Stranger Things’ fourth series debuted on Netflix in 2022, and ended on a cliffhanger which some fans think may have been spoiled when a photo of the cast preparing for the new batch of episodes was released by the streaming service in January.
Season four was notable in that it led to a renaissance for Kate Bush’s hit Running Up That Hill, which ended with the song reaching number one in the UK almost 40 years after its initial release.