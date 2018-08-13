Katie Piper will be taking to the ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ dance floor later this year, it has been announced. The model, TV presenter and campaigner is the first star to be officially confirmed for the new series, after being revealed on ‘BBC Breakfast’ on Monday morning (13 August).

Samir Hussein via Getty Images Katie Piper

A second celebrity will be announced during tonight’s ‘The One Show’, with the rest of the ‘Strictly’ class of 2018 being revealed over the next two weeks. Katie said: “It’s been so hard to keep secret. I’ve known for quite a while.”

Thank you for all your lovely messages. I’m super excited but very nervous about being a contestant on this years @bbcstrictly it’s going to be a challenge but everyone who knows me knows I love a challenge so here goes... a new chapter in my life! #strictly2018 #bbcbreakfast pic.twitter.com/hVBQnloqce — Katie Piper (@KatiePiper_) August 13, 2018

When she was asked if it had been a hard decision to join the show, Katie said: “For me it’s really out of my comfort zone. It’s not something I’ve ever done before. Will I be the first to go home? Will I be dreadful? The only person i told was my husband and he just thought I was joking!” She added: “I feel so privileged and excited to be part of my favourite show on TV. I already know how much of an amazing experience it will be for me and I can’t wait to show my girls some of my new dance moves. I’m nervous to put on my dancing shoes but can’t wait to learn a new skill and have the Strictly tan and makeover!”

Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman will be back on presenting duties for the new series and on Sunday the pair teased who would be taking part in a new Instagram video. The clip shows the pair reading from a folder emblazoned with the words: “Strictly Celebrities 2018 Confidential.” For reasons only known to themselves, the two presenters revealed the contestants’ code names are cheeses. The caption to the video reads: “We’ve got some grate celebs in store for #Strictly 2018… you’d feta brie-lieve it?”

A post shared by BBC Strictly (@bbcstrictly) on Aug 12, 2018 at 11:14am PDT

There’s still no official word on when the 16th series of the BBC dance show will kick off, but if the dates follow the same pattern as 2017, we should expect ‘Strictly’ to launch on Saturday 8 September, before the first live show starts on Saturday 22 September. It is highly likely the judging panel will remain the same as last year, which saw new Head Judge Shirley Ballas join Craig Revel-Horwood, Darcey Bussell and Bruno Tonioli on the panel, replacing Len Goodman who stepped down in 2016. Other celebs rumoured to be taking to the dancefloor include Radio 1 presenter Maya Jama, former ‘EastEnders’ actress Samantha Womack, ‘Great British Bake Off’ winner Nadiya Hussain, Good Morning Britain’s Piers Morgan, 90’s TV star Anneka Rice and Capital Radio host Vick Hope. We’ll be bringing you all of the ‘Strictly’ reveals as they happen, so keep checking back this week.